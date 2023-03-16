Credit Suisse’s woes bring pressure on French and European banks

16 Marzo 2023
In the wake of Credit Suisse, shares in Europe’s major banks fell again on Wednesday, two days after a drop caused by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US.

