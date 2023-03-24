crimson-tide-“leery”-of-sdsu?-alabama-broadcaster-gives-inside-take-on-how-aztecs-will-roll

Stats can only tell you part of the story. A look at the percentages tell you that San Diego State and Alabama shoot the same from the floor, the arc, and the free throw line. But a look at the raw numbers? They show the totals weigh heavily in the Crimson Tide’s favor, setting up a hefty challenge for the Aztecs on Friday.

According to Gary L. Harris of WVUA-23 of Tuscaloosa, the number don’t change how local Alabamans feel about the Tide’s chances in the Sweet 16.

“I think the basketball fans that follow this tournament are very leery,” Harris said. “I think there is a ton of respect.”

It’s respect that has been earned through the Aztecs’ path to the Sweet 16, facing upstarts and upsetters. In a landmine of a tournament that’s already claimed high seeds across the country, Tide players, according to Harris, respect the Aztecs more for making it this far.

“All the players said they don’t see it that way,” Harris said. “When you make it to the Sweet 16, seeding doesn’t matter anymore.”

Talking about Alabama isn’t complete without talking about the murder case that’s chased the program since the start of the year. Future NBA draft lottery pick Brandon Miller, along with another player, were not disciplined for his role in an off-campus shooting that involved former Crimson Tide forward Darius Miles.

Miles has been charged with capital murder, and was dismissed from the team.

“The university was assured by law enforcement that those two young men were not involved,” Harris said. “They were not suspects, and they were not going to be suspects.”

