‘Crisis of confidence’ in global banking system weighs on markets

by Vittorio Ferla
20 Marzo 2023
UBS is acquiring a troubled Credit Suisse, while three mid-size US banks have failed or been bailed out. Now investors are worried about the leverage of non-bank lenders.

