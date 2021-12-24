cronaca

Critics Choice Association Says Awards May Move to Late February or March; Voting Dates Pushed as Well

by Ufficio Stampa
24 December 2021
critics-choice-association-says-awards-may-move-to-late-february-or-march;-voting-dates-pushed-as-well

The Critics Choice Association says its postponement of the Critics Choice Awards will last at least six weeks, moving the show into late February or March. In a note to members on Thursday, the org said it will also require both vaccines and boosters of all attendees and staff when it is rescheduled. Also, because […]

