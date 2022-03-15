cronaca

Critics Choice Awards Ratings Bounce Back Via Simulcast on The CW and TBS

15 March 2022
The Critics Choice Awards returned to a fully in-person event on Sunday, and so did the audience — sort of. Never a huge ratings performer, the ceremony nonetheless recovered from last year’s COVID dip, averaging 1.1 million viewers and a 0.2 rating with adults 18-49 in live + same day viewership. That rating is on […]

