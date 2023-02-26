Crossbench split on super tax overhaul, but think tank wants Labor to go harder by Vittorio Ferla 26 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 The federal government has sharpened its focus on about 40,000 people with super balances over $3 million, while the Grattan Institute says the bar should be lower. Vittorio Ferla Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Crossbench split on super tax overhaul, but think tank wants Labor to go harder” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Crossbench split on super tax overhaul, but think tank wants Labor to go harder”