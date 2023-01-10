crypto-contagion-deepens:-coinbase-to-lay-off-950-employees

By Manya Saini and Niket Nishant

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) said on Tuesday it will cut about 950 jobs, or 20% of its workforce, as part of a restructuring plan that marks the third round of layoffs for the cryptocurrency exchange since last year.

The company, whose shares were up 3.3% at $39.52, said it expects to incur about $149 million to $163 million in restructuring expenses.

