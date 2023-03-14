crypto-exchange-binance-to-halt-sterling-transfers

By Elizabeth Howcroft and Tom Wilson

Binance is halting its sterling deposits and withdrawals, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday, a month after the world’s largest crypto exchange ceased dollar transfers.

Binance has been informed by its partner for sterling transfers, Paysafe, that it would halt its services from May 22, the spokesperson said, impacting all Binance customers.

