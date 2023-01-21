crypto-lending-unit-of-genesis-files-for-us-bankruptcy

By Tom Hals in Wilmington

The lending unit of crypto firm Genesis filed on Thursday for US bankruptcy protection from creditors, toppled by a market rout along with the likes of exchange FTX and lender BlockFi.

Genesis Global Capital one of the largest crypto lenders, froze customer redemptions on November 16 after FTX stunned the financial world with its bankruptcy, fuelling concern that other companies could implode.

