By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

Former spy and trusted adviser to Ruja Ignatova, also known as the ‘cryptoqueen’, Frank Schneider faces extradition to the United States (US) for his alleged involvement in the $4BN (€4.1BN) cryptocurrency scam.

The alleged operator of the OneCoin scam, Ruja Ignatova is wanted by authorities, BBC News reports.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post ‘Cryptoqueen’ associate faces extradition for involvement in OneCoin scam appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Vittorio Rienzo