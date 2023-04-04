cyber-gear-launches-‘top-100-ai-tools’-report

A lot has been written recently about how Artificial Intelligence can change our life.

Artificial intelligence has emerged as a disruptive force across multiple industries. From healthcare to finance, AI is transforming the way businesses operate and compete in the market. Artificial Intelligence will soon write a movie script, use AI to generate actors for the movie, produce the movie, and take it public without hiring ‘Real Life’ actors.

According to Sharad Agarwal, Chief Metaverse Officer of Cyber Gear, “What fascinated me the most was the fact that we will soon be able to use AI to plan our holidays.A vacation might start by telling your smartphone something like this:

‘I want to take a four-day trip to Los Angeles in June, whenever airfares and hotel rates are best, using loyalty rewards points. I want to hit a history museum and an amusement park, and then I’d like 7 pm dinner reservations near the hotel at a restaurant with vegan options and a great wine list.’ And your phone spits out the perfect itinerary.

We at Cyber Gear have created a compilation of the Top 100 compelling Artificial Intelligence Tools that can transport you to Wonderland!

Sharad Agarwal, added, "If you are fascinated by the possibilities that AI can open for you and your business, then do register for ONLY webinars next webinar – AI and Web3: A Perfect Match? On 25 April at 9 am ET.

Listen to AI and Web3 experts as they debate the possibilities of AI and Web3 converging to create a better life for all of us.”

Registration Link https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-G4GAn11SrKaGhWWNhTsgA

