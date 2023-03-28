Daily News Boys Athlete Of The Week: Easton Hawk, Granada Hills

Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now.

DAILY NEWS BOYS ATHLETE OF WEEK Name: Easton Hawk

School: Granada Hills

Sport: Baseball

Year: Junior

Noteworthy: Hawk was key in Granada Hills’ two wins last week, impacting the game from the plate. He was 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI in a 4-3 win over Cleveland Friday before going 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two stolen bases in the Highlanders’ 8-2 victory over Chatsworth Saturday.

Granada Hills is 5-0 and in first place in the West Valley League.

Tarek Fattal | Sportswriter Tarek was born and raised in the San Fernando Valley, a community he now serves as a sportswriter for the LA Daily News covering high school sports since 2015. Tarek also covers the UCLA men’s basketball team for the Southern California News Group and can be seen on CBS Los Angeles on weekends serving as co-host/sports analyst with TV legend Jim Hill.

Vittorio Rienzo