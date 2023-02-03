Damis Crawford

On 8-13-2010 at 2:54 a.m., Damis Crawford was fatally shot in the ara of 1637 East 30th Street.  Dennis was standing outside with his brother when he was shot.  The shooting was a drive-by.  Damis was an innocent victim.

If you have any information, please contact the Lorain Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at (440) 204-2105, or after hours, the Communications Center, at (440) 204-2100, or e-mail may be sent directly detectives using the form below.  All information will be strictly confidential.

If you prefer to make a completely anonymous tip, you may do so using our anonymous tip411 service using THIS LINK.

