On 8-13-2010 at 2:54 a.m., Damis Crawford was fatally shot in the ara of 1637 East 30th Street. Dennis was standing outside with his brother when he was shot. The shooting was a drive-by. Damis was an innocent victim.

If you have any information, please contact the Lorain Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at (440) 204-2105, or after hours, the Communications Center, at (440) 204-2100, or e-mail may be sent directly detectives using the form below. All information will be strictly confidential.

If you prefer to make a completely anonymous tip, you may do so using our anonymous tip411 service using THIS LINK.