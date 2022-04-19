cronaca

Danny Elfman on Losing His Shirt and Owning a Wild, Web-Busting Coachella Show: ‘I Thought, Can They Hang Me for This?’

by
19 April 2022
Danny Elfman on Losing His Shirt and Owning a Wild, Web-Busting Coachella Show: 'I Thought, Can They Hang Me for This?'


Danny Elfman saw his career flashing before his eyes during his performance Saturday night at Coachella, in more ways than one. Yes, there was the 40-yer-plus, career-encompassing aspect of the setlist, from Oingo Boingo new-wave evergreens to score chestnuts from “Edward Scissorhands” and “Batman”; from his recent orchestral-rock comeback album to a deeply viral concert […]

