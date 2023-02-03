Darren Grove was fatally shot on January 15, 2007 sometime around 1:30 AM while in his residence. After having been shot Darren managed to exit his residence making it to the front sidewalk of his W. 18th St. home where he expired.

Anyone with information on the shooting death of Darren Rene Grove is asked to call Det. Buddy Sivert at (440) 204-2105. There is a $2,000 Reward for Information Leading to the Arrest and Conviction of the Suspect(s) Involved in this homicide.

If you prefer to make a completely anonymous tip, you may do so using our anonymous tip411 service using THIS LINK.