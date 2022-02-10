dave-chappelle-helped-kill-affordable-housing-plan-after-threatening-to-pull-his-businesses

Dave Chappelle helped kill plans for an affordable housing development in his hometown of Yellow Springs, Ohio, the Dayton Daily News reports. The comedian appeared at a council meeting this week and threatened to pull several businesses he’s developing for Yellow Springs if the town moved forward with the affordable housing development. Along with his […]
