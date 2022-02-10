cronaca

Dave Chappelle Helped Kill Affordable Housing Plan After Threatening to Pull His Businesses

10 February 2022
Dave Chappelle helped kill plans for an affordable housing development in his hometown of Yellow Springs, Ohio, the Dayton Daily News reports. The comedian appeared at a council meeting this week and threatened to pull several businesses he’s developing for Yellow Springs if the town moved forward with the affordable housing development. Along with his […]

