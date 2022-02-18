cronaca

David Brenner, Editor on ‘Justice League,’ ‘Independence Day’ and More, Dies at 59

by
18 February 2022
david-brenner,-editor-on-‘justice-league,’-‘independence-day’-and-more,-dies-at-59

David Brenner, an Oscar-winning film editor who worked on dozens of films including “Justice League,” “Independence Day” and “Born on the Fourth of July,” died on Thursday, Variety has confirmed. He was 59. “He was an extraordinary editor and a loving, compassionate family man,” the American Cinema Editors, of which Brenner was a member, said […]

%d bloggers like this: