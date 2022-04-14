david-cronenberg’s-‘crimes-of-the-future’-with-viggo-mortensen,-kristen-stewart-drops-terrifying-first-trailer

There will be gore. David Cronenberg returns to the body horror genre that served him so well with his new film “Crimes of the Future,” his first big screen release in eight years. The movie will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, where it will inject some serious star power onto the […]
