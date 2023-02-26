DAVID LEWIS COLUMN: Africa in the cross-hairs – what Nigeria and South Africa need to do now to get off FATF’s watchlist

https://www.amlintelligence.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/david-lewis-1.jpg”> By DAVID LEWIS Global Head of AML Advisory at Kroll and Senior Associate Fellow at RUSI

THE Financial Action Task Force has added Nigeria and South Africa to its so-called “grey list.”

Often criticised for targeting small, lower-income economies outside the OECD club of rich countries, here we have the economic power houses of Africa, including a current G20 and FATF member, South Africa, and a potential future member, Nigeria. However the FATF is also accused of racism and this will do little to dispel that myth.

Effective action on dirty money continues to elude most countries, large and small. The number of countries on lists and the number of lists themselves is growing, from international bodies such as the FATF, OECD and jurisdictions like the EU, US and UK.

They cover dirty money more broadly –from ‘non-cooperative jurisdictions’ for tax purposes, to the financing of terrorism and proliferation of WMD. Staying on top of and understanding how countries get on these lists and why, is getting more complex.

Despite efforts to improve transparency, it remains challenging for businesses and even many experts to understand why some countries are on the lists and others are not, and what it all means.

Of more than 140 countries assessed against the FATF Standards to date, only five are largely or fully compliant with its 40 Recommendations, and even this is no safeguard from being listed, as the recent listing of Malta and the continued listing of the Cayman Islands show.

‘For both countries, it is essential they focus on, and invest in effective implementation of measures to recover the proceeds of corruption and follow the money fuelling crime and terrorism’

To avoid being listed, or to get de-listed, countries today need to demonstrate effective action evidenced by results. A single complex money laundering case, often takes years – or in Nigeria’s own experience with the Abacha investigation, it can take decades.

For countries like South Africa that have suffered years of state capture, their capability to investigate and prosecute money laundering and corruption, and confiscate the proceeds of crime, has been severely eroded and needs to be rebuilt.

Election

Turning around the whole AML/CFT system in a country is not easily done and requires a long-term, sustained whole of government effort, international cooperation and partnership with the private sector. This is the task now facing South Africa and Nigeria.

The listing of Nigeria comes on the eve of an important election for the country. The main issue for many voters is the economy. Despite being a wealthy and resource rich country, citizens suffer frequent power outages, the state is losing income from oil and gas reserves to illegal activity, the persistent threat from ISIL-affiliated terrorist group Boko Haram, cattle rustling, among many other challenges.

An IMF staff paper on the impact of being grey-listing, cites an average a reduction in capital inflows of 7-8% of GDP. Being listed increases friction and the costs of doing business.

It can lead to de-risking and even present financial stability risks through a reduction in the number of correspondent banking relationship. So the timing of this is particularly challenging for Nigeria.

For both countries, it is essential they focus on, and invest in effective implementation of measures to recover the proceeds of corruption and follow the money fuelling crime and terrorism. This includes upholding the rule of law through the criminal justice system, as well as better supervision of, and compliance by regulated sectors.

‘South Africa and Nigeria both have a lot to do, covering a broad swathe of the 11 immediate outcomes for effectiveness, and including many of the same areas’

This will not be news to either country, both of whom the FATF statement recognises are making progress. They are now working to tight deadlines agreed with the FATF. Failure to meet these deadlines can have even greater consequences, as we saw recently with the addition of Myanmar to the blacklist alongside Iran and North Korea.

South Africa and Nigeria both have a lot to do, covering a broad swathe of the 11 immediate outcomes for effectiveness, and including many of the same areas.

In the case of Nigeria, FATF calls for the country to improve its supervision of both financial institutions and the non-financial sectors – which includes lawyers, accountants, casinos, real estate agents, trust and company service providers and dealers in precious metals and stones, or DNFBPs in FATF lingo.

This contrasts with South Africa where the FATF calls for improving risk-based supervision of DNFBPs. This reflects the situation in most countries and which is often unclear in the FATF ratings for effectiveness of supervision (immediate outcome 3) and preventive measures (immediate outcome 4).

At present a single rating is given to financial and non-financial sectors and in almost every case this results in a country getting a rating of ‘moderately effectiveness’, which means major improvements are needed – basically a fail. However the reality is that supervision of and preventive measures by the financial sector, is better and improving faster than for the non-financial sector. As such, in the future the FATF will assess these sectors separately.

Gatekeepers

This should help put greater focus on the gatekeepers or professional enablers, and give more credit to financial institutions.

While many in South Africa and Nigeria will not welcome their place on the grey list, there is a clear upside. Those countries that have successfully been through the ringer and exited the list often have stronger defences than many of those that for one reason or another will probably never be listed.

Ultimately they will be better for it and will have measures in place to support sound and sustainable economic growth, as well as to protect their citizens more effectively from crime, corruption and terrorism.

Stakeholders in both countries should embrace this opportunity and make the most of the additional political support it generates for more effective action on dirty money.

The post DAVID LEWIS COLUMN: Africa in the cross-hairs – what Nigeria and South Africa need to do now to get off FATF’s watchlist appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Vito Califano