DAZN, Movistar Plus Secure Domestic Broadcast Rights to Spain’s La Liga in 5-Year, $5.6 Billion Deal – Global Bulletin

SPORTS Global sports streaming service DAZN and leading Spanish broadcast group Movistar Plus have acquired the audiovisual rights to the country’s top soccer division, LaLiga, from the 2022/23-2026/27 seasons at a total cost of €4.95 billion ($5.6 billion). The deal represents a slight increase – around €10 million ($11.30 million) or 1% per season – […]

Like this: Like Loading...