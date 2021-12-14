cronaca

DAZN, Movistar Plus Secure Domestic Broadcast Rights to Spain’s La Liga in 5-Year, $5.6 Billion Deal – Global Bulletin

14 December 2021
SPORTS Global sports streaming service DAZN and leading Spanish broadcast group Movistar Plus have acquired the audiovisual rights to the country’s top soccer division, LaLiga, from the 2022/23-2026/27 seasons at a total cost of €4.95 billion ($5.6 billion). The deal represents a slight increase – around €10 million ($11.30 million) or 1% per season – […]

