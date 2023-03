The deadline to register to vote in the May 2 primary election is fast approaching.

Hoosier voters have until Monday, April 3 to submit their registration.

The deadline is for unregistered voters who want to transfer their registration as well as for some residents who didn’t cast their ballots in the previous two federal elections.

Proof of residence can be provided with a valid Indiana driver’s license or state ID card.

Residents register online at indianavoters.in.gov.

Vittorio Rienzo