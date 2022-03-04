deckert-picks-up-ukrainian-documentary-‘outside,’-ahead-of-cph:dox-premiere-(exclusive)

Deckert Distribution has announced that it has picked up world rights for feature-length documentary “Outside,” directed by the Ukrainian director Olha Zhurba. The film will premiere in the main competition section of the Copenhagen Intl. Documentary Film Festival (CPH:DOX), which runs March 23-April 3. Zhurba’s short fiction film “Dad’s Sneakers” had its premiere in the […]

Like this: Like Loading...