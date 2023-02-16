Deloitte Australia chief executive admits to investing in allegedly fraudulent scheme

by Ufficio Stampa
16 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
deloitte-australia-chief-executive-admits-to-investing-in-allegedly-fraudulent-scheme


Corporate consulting chief Adam Powick revealed he invested in a multimillion-dollar scheme created by a partner at the firm, in what he says was a betrayal of trust.

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “Deloitte Australia chief executive admits to investing in allegedly fraudulent scheme

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: