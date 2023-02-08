demaio:-30%-of-sdg&e-bills-are-hidden-state-taxes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Have you had enough taxes yet?

After outrage grew among San Diego Gas & Electric customers as a result of soaring January prices, people are demanding answers.

Governor Gavin Newsom is blaming the utilities, but he himself is more likely the person to point the finger at.

Reform California Chairman Carl DeMaio laughed at the fact that Newsom called for a federal investigation, into the utility companies he oversees, calling him a “gaslighter.”

DeMaio also looked into the outrageous prices San Diegans paid in January 2023, and found that about 30% of our bills are hidden state taxes and fees.

DeMaio explained what the causes and solutions are with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.

RELATED STORY: San Diego County residents protests SDG&E’s skyrocketing prices

Vittorio Ferla