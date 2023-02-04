‘Demographics and immigration, two taboos of the French pension reform’

by Ufficio Stampa
4 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
‘demographics-and-immigration,-two-taboos-of-the-french-pension-reform’


Immigration is an essential demographic factor that influences the international economic and political balance of power, writes Philippe Bernard in his column.

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “‘Demographics and immigration, two taboos of the French pension reform’

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: