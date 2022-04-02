cronaca

Denzel Washington Weighs In on Will Smith Slap: ‘Who Are We to Condemn?’

by
2 April 2022
denzel-washington-weighs-in-on-will-smith-slap:-‘who-are-we-to-condemn?’


After consoling Will Smith after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, Denzel Washington has now spoken publicly about what happened at last Sunday’s awards show. Washington attended author and bishop T.D. Jakes’ leadership summit on Saturday morning for a discussion about his career and faith when Jakes asked him about what happened between Smith […]

