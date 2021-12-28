cronaca

Denzel Washington’s Best Performances: From ‘Malcolm X’ to ‘Macbeth’

by Ufficio Stampa
28 December 2021
denzel-washington’s-best-performances:-from-‘malcolm-x’-to-‘macbeth’

“Denzel” — like Bono or Prince, the sheer mention of the mighty figure doesn’t require a surname. The industry-given mononym implies adoration and respect; yet in selecting the best performances of his career to celebrate the actor, director and producer’s birthday, narrowing such a body of work down is far more daunting than suspected. My […]

%d bloggers like this: