desert-rose-films-start-production-of-mountain-boy

Desert Rose Films, Abu Dhabi’s most dynamic female-focused production company, is proud to unveil that it has started filming Mountain Boy, its latest Emirati feature film.

Based on The Boy Who Knew The Mountains, the internationally acclaimed Emirati children’s book, the film aims to highlight the skills and talents of Emirati actors, writers and producers and put them in front of a new international audience.

Brought to life by an inclusive and multicultural crew, Mountain Boy is directed by renowned Emirati filmmaker Zainab Shaheen, the brilliant mind behind the Arabic films Journey of Hope and Dates to Mars.

Set and filmed in the majestic Hajar Mountains of Fujairah, the film shines a light on the UAE’s beautiful landscape, culture and people, and touches on crucial subjects as varied as autism awareness, inclusivity, climate change and the importance of preserving Arabian heritage.

Written by Emirati-Australian author Michele Ziolkowski, The Boy Who Knew The Mountains tells the story of Suhail, a young boy who is shunned by his tribespeople because they are puzzled by his exceptional abilities. Boasting an exceptional memory, good navigational skills and a natural ability to tune-in with his surrounding environment, Sahail is considered to be “a little different” to the rest of his community.

The feature film is being shot in Hajjar mountains, Fujairah

Inspired by the experiences of Ziolkowski’s own son, who is also diagnosed with autism, and her mother-in-law’s memories of growing up in a small mountain village in Fujairah, Mountain Boy gives homegrown Emirati talents the chance to tell the true history and story of the seven emirates.

Perfectly capturing the essence of Emirati culture and the un-spoilt natural beauty of Fujairah, Mountain Boy features authentically Emirati actors from Fujairah and the region.

Nancy Paton, Founder, Desert Rose Films, said: “Myself and my team are so excited and honoured to start work on this incredible tale. I first came across The Boy Who Knew The Mountains around four years ago, and now, after months and months of patience and perseverance, I am so happy and delighted to start filming up in the glorious mountains of Fujairah. I want to thank everyone who has helped us make this dream a reality, in particular our immensely talented Emirati director Zainab Shaheen, our amazing crew and of course the amazing author Michele Ziolkowski. Without her, this heartwarming story wouldn’t even exist.

“Large-scale projects like this demonstrate just how much the Emirati film sector has grown in such a short space of time. We are ready to pour endless hard work, creativity and imagination into this project, and we hope it will act as a timeless tribute to all the diverse and fascinating talents, enchanting stories and mesmerising landscapes of the UAE.”

Filming for Mountain Boy started on Sunday, January 15 and will continue for the next few months.

