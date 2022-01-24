designer-manfred-thierry-mugler-dead-at-73:-beyonce-and-more-stars-react

Manfred Thierry Mugler died at age 73, according to a statement shared on the fashion designer’s official social media accounts on Sunday, January 23.

Mugler’s team shared an image of a plain black box via Instagram. “We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace,” the caption read. The announcement was also made in French.

A cause of death was not immediately announced.

The designer was born in Strasbourg, France, in December 1948 and started his career in fashion in his early twenties. He rose to international success in the ’80s and ’90s, and despite retiring from the Mugler brand in 2003, he continued to be influential until his death.

Mugler was an artistic director for Beyoncé in 2009, designing costumes for her I Am… World Tour. “Rest in peace,” read a short statement on the 40-year-old’s official website alongside a black-and-white snap of her late colleague.

The fashion legend continued to work with pop culture icons, including Lady Gaga and Cardi B, throughout his life.

He worked extensively with Kim Kardashian, coming out of retirement to design the reality star’s iconic “wet” dress at the 2019 Met Gala for House of Mugler. The look was inspired by the Sophia Loren in 1957’s Boy on a Dolphin.

“This is the first time in 20 years Mr. Mugler has designed for the House of Mugler,” Kardashian, now 41, told Vogue at the May 2019 event. “So to come and design this gown for me is such an honor. This is about eight months in the making. He envisioned me this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping.”

The two worked together many times over the years. He even made her “Cowbot Girl” Halloween costume in October.

After his death was announced, Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast wearing the late designer. “All in Mugler ,” she captioned her Instagram Story snap, which was shared by mom Kris Jenner.

Mugler brand’s current artistic director Casey Cadwallader reacted to the news shortly after the announcement was made on Sunday. “Manfred, I am so honored to have known you and to work within your beautiful world,” Cadwallader captioned a photo of the icon. “You changed our perception of beauty, of confidence, of representation and self empowerment. Your legacy is something I carry with me in everything I do. Thank you.”

