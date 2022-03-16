dga-winner-carol-polakoff,-‘exodus’-producer-denise-o’dell-to-adapt-alan-jolis’-‘speak-sunlight’-(exclusive)

Carol Polakoff, a two-time Directors Guild of America award winner, is teaming with “Exodus” producer Denise O’Dell to adapt to the big screen “Speak Sunlight,” American writer Alan Jolis’ much-loved memoir. Now in pre-production and scheduled to shoot from May 8, the high-profile title is produced by Madrid-based Babieka Films, most recently behind Netflix hit […]

