‘diana-the-musical,’-lebron-james-and-jared-leto-dishonored-as-winners-at-2022-razzie-awards

The year’s achievements in film will have to wait one more day for the Academy Awards, but the medium’s lows were dishonored on Saturday morning at the 42nd Golden Raspberry awards. Netflix’s “Diana the Musical,” a filmed performance of the much-derided new Broadway musical based on the life of Princess Diana, had a clean sweep […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
The year’s achievements in film will have to wait one more day for the Academy Awards, but the medium’s lows were dishonored on Saturday morning at the 42nd Golden Raspberry awards. Netflix’s “Diana the Musical,” a filmed performance of the much-derided new Broadway musical based on the life of Princess Diana, had a clean sweep […]
Condividi:
Like this: