Diaries, DNA and reasonable doubt: Did Kathleen Folbigg kill her children?

by Vittorio Ferla
18 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
diaries,-dna-and-reasonable-doubt:-did-kathleen-folbigg-kill-her-children?


A genetic miracle might save her from languishing in prison over the deaths of her four young children, Kathleen Folbigg wrote in 2003.

Vittorio Ferla

0 comments on “Diaries, DNA and reasonable doubt: Did Kathleen Folbigg kill her children?

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: