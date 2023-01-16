diary:-us-supreme-court-to-hear-turkish-lender-halkbank’s-bid-to-avoid-ml-charges

The US Supreme Court will tomorrow (Tuesday) hear Turkish state-owned lender Halkbank’s bid to avoid criminal charges of money laundering, bank fraud and conspiracy for allegedly helping Iran evade economic sanctions.

The case has been the cause of friction between the US and Turkey – both NATO allies.

