‘Diego: The Last Goodbye’ Director Sebastián Alfie Plans Viktor Ullmann Biopic Following ‘The Kaiser of Atlantis’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In his new documentary, “The Kaiser of Atlantis,” Argentine director Sebastián Alfie tells the story of composer Viktor Ullmann’s chamber opera, about a tyrant bent on waging endless war – written in 1943 in the Nazi concentration camp of Theresienstadt (Terezín) – and, more than 70 years later, a new production of the work in […]
