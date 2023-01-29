disability-rights-groups-sue-over-newsom’s-care-court

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Disability rights groups filed a lawsuit Thursday, Jan. 26 in an attempt to block the rollout of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s far-reaching plan to address homelessness and the unhoused mentally ill by compelling treatment for thousands of transient people.

Disability Rights California, Western Center on Law and Poverty and the Public Interest Law Project asked the state’s high court to strike down the plan as a violation of the constitution.

Senior Attorney Sarah Gregory for Disability Rights California joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the details of the lawsuit.

pappa2200