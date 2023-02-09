disbelief-as-uae-approves-licence-for-russia’s-mts-bank

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

European and US governments have reacted with disbelief after the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) granted a banking licence to Russia’s MTS Bank.

The move has exacerbated growing concerns in the west about the Gulf state becoming a financial haven for Russian dirty money. Moreover, the licencing of MTS is one of the rare occasions the Emirates have granted permission in these circumstances.

