discover-the-revolutionary-world-of-impressionism-art-with-the-brand-new,-limited-edition-‘impressionism:-pathways-to-modernity’-menu-at-fouquet’s-abu-dhabi

Influenced by the lively and vibrant spirit of the brasseries of Paris, Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi invites food connoisseurs and art lovers to unite and celebrate the beauty of art and delectable French cuisine.

Located under the mesmerising dome of the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the elegant restaurant is delighted to celebrate the arrival of one of the world-renowned museum’s most exciting exhibitions to date.

Inspired by the amazing creative works that will be featured in the collection entitled ‘Impressionism: Pathways to Modernity’, the chic and timeless restaurant has unveiled a special limited-edition new menu that is designed to complement the exhibition.

Thoughtfully executed by Head Chef Balveer Balkissoon, the sumptuous three-course experience flawlessly reflects the radical, groundbreaking and brave style of 19th century impressionist art, whilst drawing on the look and feel of the amazing array of works featured in the new display.

Motivated by the styles of iconic artists such as Manet, Degas, Monet, Pissarro, Renoir, and Cézanne, the curated menu features an unforgettable and magical fusion of flavours, colours and fresh ingredients.

Taking guests on a journey through the development of impressionism, the special menu explores how the style became more than just a way of rebelling artistically. We the movement formed at a time of profound social, political, and cultural upheaval, each dish signifies why impressionism prompted a whole new way of living and observing the world.

Starting the journey in elegant and sophisticated style, the ‘Impressionism: Pathways to Modernity’ menu begins with a vibrant and delicious appetiser of roasted veal carpaccio, red beetroot and raspberry mousseline.

The main course then presents the finest flavours of the sea, with an expertly roasted fillet of halibut, served with a light and healthy side of porcini mushrooms.

Finally, the distinguished culinary voyage concludes with a beautiful, fruity and uplifting dessert created by the venue’s talented and masterful Executive Pastry Chef, Hugo Sipp. Combining fresh, premium-quality strawberries, thick vanilla cream, sweet coulis and refreshing sorbet, it provides a sweet and indulgent treat that wonderfully cleanses and pampers the taste buds.

Presenting an extra immersive and multi-sensory dimension to the unforgettable new exhibition, the delicious three-course ‘Impressionism: Pathways to Modernity’ menu at Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi is available to enjoy from October 12, 2022 to February 5, 2023 for lunch and dinner, priced AED 290 per person.

The experience is suitable for children, and smoking and non-smoking seating is available.

To book a table, please 02 205 4200, WhatsApp 050 699 6781 or email contact-fouquets-abudhabi@groupebarriere.com.

