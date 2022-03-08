cronaca

Discovery Chief David Zaslav Receives $4.4 Million Bonus for ‘Exceptional Leadership’

by
8 March 2022
discovery-chief-david-zaslav-receives-$4.4-million-bonus-for-‘exceptional-leadership’

Discovery, Inc. president and CEO David Zaslav was awarded a one-time discretionary bonus of $4.4 million by the company’s board March 1 in honor of his “exceptional leadership” ahead of Discovery’s acquisition of WarnerMedia. Per a Monday SEC filing, “The Board approved the one-time bonus (which is in addition to the 2021 annual bonus that […]

