Discovery Guts WarnerMedia Executive Suite Ahead of Merger, International Chief Gerdhard Zieler Will Remain

6 April 2022
Discovery is cleaning house among the top ranks at WarnerMedia ahead of the close of the two companies’ merger, which is expected to occur Friday, with six more executives shown the door Wednesday, Variety has learned. The newly cut WarnerMedia players include: Jennifer Biry – Chief Financial Officer, Jim Cummings – EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer; […]

