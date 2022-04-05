cronaca

Discovery-WarnerMedia Merger Could Close as Early as This Friday (EXCLUSIVE)

5 April 2022
The Discovery-WarnerMedia merger could close as early as this Friday, April 8, Variety has learned exclusively. Previously, insiders said the transaction between Discovery and WarnerMedia’s current owner AT&T would be formally completed on Monday, April 11. On Tuesday, amid WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar formally announcing his exit timed to the rapidly approaching close of the […]

