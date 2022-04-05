discovery-warnermedia-merger-could-close-as-early-as-this-friday-(exclusive)

The Discovery-WarnerMedia merger could close as early as this Friday, April 8, Variety has learned exclusively. Previously, insiders said the transaction between Discovery and WarnerMedia’s current owner AT&T would be formally completed on Monday, April 11. On Tuesday, amid WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar formally announcing his exit timed to the rapidly approaching close of the […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
The Discovery-WarnerMedia merger could close as early as this Friday, April 8, Variety has learned exclusively. Previously, insiders said the transaction between Discovery and WarnerMedia’s current owner AT&T would be formally completed on Monday, April 11. On Tuesday, amid WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar formally announcing his exit timed to the rapidly approaching close of the […]
Condividi:
Like this: