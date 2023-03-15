discussions-continue-for-south-bend-schools-consolidation-plans

The South Bend Schools are getting closer to a consolidation plan.

A meeting Monday night was focused on phase two of the plan, which deals with elementary and middle schools. A task force reported on the results of a community survey.

The first scenario would vacate Muessel and Warren Elementary Schools. The second would vacate Warren and turn McKinley and Kennedy Schools into early childhood centers. The third option vacates Warren Elementary and Jackson Middle Schools, and converts Darden into a middle school while turning Swanson into an elementary school.

The task force will present a recommendation to the school board next Monday at Clay High School, but no decision will be acted on until April 17.

