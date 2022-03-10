cronaca

Disney Censors Same-Sex Affection in Pixar Films, According to Letter From Employees

by
10 March 2022
disney-censors-same-sex-affection-in-pixar-films,-according-to-letter-from-employees

In a statement attributed to “the LGBTQIA+ employees of Pixar, and their allies” obtained by Variety, employees of the animation studio allege that Disney corporate executives have demanded cuts from “nearly every moment of overtly gay affection … regardless of when there is protest from both the creative teams and executive leadership at Pixar.” The […]

%d bloggers like this: