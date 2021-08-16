divorce!-cheating?-‘90-day-fiance:-happily-ever-after’-tell-all-revelations

As jaw-dropping as expected! Couples from season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? reunited to spill secrets about their relationships and give updates about where they stand.

Shaun Robinson hosted the tell-all, part one of which aired on Sunday, August 15. The TV personality asked the seven pairs — Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva, Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, Asuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata, Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs, Ronald Smith and Tiffany Franco, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, and Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet — tough questions about everything from divorce to plastic surgery to cheating allegations.

Prior to the reunion, Angela opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about undergoing gastric sleeve reduction, liposuction and a breast reduction in August 2020.

“I’ve always wanted to enhance my look for Michael because of his age, but this journey — people need to know — I felt like I would have died without the weight-loss surgery,” Angela revealed in March. “I worried, if I don’t get on the table, I’m gonna die.”

Angela divulged at the time that Michael was not on board with the operations. “Michael wasn’t very supportive, you know, ‘cause they don’t have surgeries over there I think,” she explained. “Michael don’t see me at 55, like everybody else. Michael really sees me as his age. You know, that’s a good thing of it. But you need somebody, you know, your partner [to be] emotionally supportive. It was rough. I feel like I was in it alone. Without the grandkids, I would have been by myself.”

As of the taping of the tell-all, Angela had lost a total of 106 pounds and hit her goal weight. “She looks so sweet and sexy,” Michael raved. “I just want her to be healed and healthy. I love it now.”

However, discussing her surgeries brought up old arguments between the duo. Angela even alleged that Michael made fun of her after her breast reduction, leading her to get implants — a decision he “agreed” with.

Mike and Natalie also addressed their rocky relationship during the tell-all, including how she moved away from him because of his focus on work instead of their marriage. After learning that she was hanging out with another man behind his back, he revealed his plans to file for divorce. “I wouldn’t say there was a relationship right now, at all — except for maybe on paper,” he noted.

Scroll through the gallery below to find out everything we learned about the Happily Ever After season 6 couples during the reunion.