dj-actor-dimitri-‘vegas’-thivaios-lands-first-lead-role-in-a-feature-film

Dimitri “Vegas” Thivaios, one-half of hugely popular electronic dance music duo Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, has landed his first lead role in a feature film, “H4Z4RD.” Billed as an action comedy, “H4Z4RD” is the second film from Belgian director, Jonas Govaerts, whose debut feature, the horror flick “Cub,” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Thivaios temporarily broke Instagram when he filmed himself cutting off his signature locks for the role. The haircut, soundtracked by his first solo single, “Pull Me Closer,” has logged over half a million views.

The Belgian/Greek Thivaios has made a few appearances on the big and small screen in recent years, including on “Jurassic World 3: Dominion” and “Rambo: Last Blood.” “H4Z4RD,” which takes place in Antwerp, in Thivaios’ home country of Belgium, takes place over a 24-hour timeframe and will be putting Thivaios’ acting chops to the test.

“It’s about a simple ‘job’ gone wrong turned into a nerve-wrecking race against the clock,” says Thivaios of “H4Z4RD.” “It’s an intense script entirely rendered from the point of view of the main character’s car, so that makes it a pretty unique and challenging concept.”

The Dutch-language film, which begins shooting this June, also stars high-profile actors from both Belgium and the Netherlands. Some names familiar to North American audiences are Frank Lammers from the Netflix crime-thriller series “Undercover,” Monic Hendrickx from the Netflix revenge drama “Ferry,” and Jeroen Perceval from the Academy Award-nominated “Bullhead.”

Govaerts is known for directing music videos, film shorts and television series, most notably the Netflix psychological thriller, “Tabula Rasa.”