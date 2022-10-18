dmitry-bivol-inspired-by-nba-atmosphere-at-etihad-arena-ahead-of-historic-title-fight-with-gilberto-‘zurdo’-ramirez

Dmitry Bivol, the WBA Light-Heavyweight champion, is hoping his experience of a sold-out Etihad Arena will give him the upper hand when he faces Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in a history shown on Yas Island, on November 5.

Bivol will put his world title belt on the line, and both fighters will risk their undefeated records, when they square off in Abu Dhabi’s first-ever world title fight next month. World champion Bivol has been in an intense training camp in the UAE for the past couple of weeks but took some time out to experience the atmosphere at a sold-out Etihad Arena during Abu Dhabi’s historic NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks last week.

And the 31-year-old admitted his excitement and anticipation for fighting in the UAE capital and the inaugural Champion Series, organised by Matchroom Boxing and the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) Abu Dhabi, has now been ramped up following his NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022.

“It was very exciting for me;” said Bivol, who also met NBA legend and NBA Abu Dhabi Games ambassador Shaquille O’Neal earlier.“I haven’t been to too many basketball games before and watching an NBA game with some of the sport’s biggest stars present was a very interesting experience. The Etihad Arena is very nice. It was my first time visiting the venue where our fight will take place on November 5. It’s always helpful to get a feel of the arena before the fight. It was very well conditioned inside and I’m looking forward to it.”

Bivolacknowledges it is only a matter of time before the UAE capital becomes a global player in the world of boxing as it has in other combat sports. Etihad Arena’s transformation from basketball to fight venue is already underway and he is looking forward to what promises to be an electric night of action on November 5.

“This is a historic fight, and the winner will probably go on to fight for the undisputed Light-Heavyweight Championship afterwards,” Bivol said.“I believe this fight puts Abu Dhabi in the boxing history books and hopefully it will be the beginning of a new player in the boxing world – Abu Dhabi can become host to many other historic fights to come. I am extremely excited. It will be a great event.”

Tickets for the unprecedented event, which also has a stacked undercard that includes the first Women’s world title fight in the Middle East and a host of other contests, start at Dh100.Limited VIP packages, including ringside seats, remain available. All tickets are on sale exclusively at www.etihadarena.ae.

