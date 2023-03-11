Do new weight-loss drugs spell doom for companies like WeightWatchers?

by valipomponi
12 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
do-new-weight-loss-drugs-spell-doom-for-companies-like-weightwatchers?


A WW deal suggests that even weight-loss companies understand that slimming down is about more than sheer willpower.

valipomponi

0 comments on “Do new weight-loss drugs spell doom for companies like WeightWatchers?

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: