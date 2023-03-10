doctors-recommend-adjusting-sleep-schedule-ahead-of-daylight-saving-time

As Daylight Saving Time approaches, doctors are urging people to prepare for the upcoming time change. On Sunday, March 12th, at 2 a.m., the clocks will move forward by an hour, meaning that people will lose an hour of sleep. To manage this loss, Doctor Praveen Vohra, Director of the Sleep Center at Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center, recommends that people start adjusting their sleep schedules this week by going to bed 15 minutes earlier each night.

Dr. Vohra emphasizes the importance of adjusting gradually; not getting enough sleep can have negative impacts on health, such as an increased risk of heart disease and mood disorders. According to the New England Journal of Medicine, traffic crashes increase by around 8% on the Monday after Daylight Saving Time starts due to the loss of sleep.

Adjusting to Daylight Saving Time can be particularly challenging for children and can cause a lack of concentration for many people. While some people can adjust to the time change quickly, others may take several weeks to get used to it.

Last year, the Senate passed the “Sunshine Protection Act of 2021,” which aimed to make Daylight Saving Time the official standard time and eliminate ‘falling back’ altogether. However, the bill was never voted on by the House. Last week, similar bills were reintroduced in both the Senate and the House.

As the bills await approval, it is recommended that people start going to bed a little earlier this week to help their bodies adjust to the upcoming time change.

valipomponi