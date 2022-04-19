cronaca

Documentary Director RJ Cutler Expands His Development and Production Team (EXCLUSIVE)

19 April 2022
This Machine, the production company founded by veteran documentary director and producer R.J. Cutler, has bolstered its development and production team with four new hires. Cutler, the Emmy Award-winning director behind docus including “The September Issue,” “Belushi” and most recently with “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry,” launched This Machine in 2020 with an […]

