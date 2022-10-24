Does a City’s Population Size Impact its Quality of Life?

City living isn’t everyone’s cup of tea—the world’s most populous cities especially can be hectic, noisy, and busy.

Yet, despite the chaos of urban life, cities offer inhabitants a number of comforts and conveniences that are harder to find in smaller towns. That’s why more people are moving into urban areas around the world.

But do these conveniences reflect in people’s quality of lives?

According to research compiled by Elaine Siu, bigger doesn’t always mean better—at least when it comes to population size. This interactive visualization takes a deep dive into this dataset.

Measuring Quality of Life

Siu uses data from Numbeo’s 2022 Quality of Life Index to compare the quality of life in nearly 200 different cities around the world. For the purposes of this research, Siu used cities with metropolitan area populations of over 500,000.

The index measures quality of life using eight different metrics:

Cost of Living

Purchasing Power

Property Price to Income Ratio

Pollution

Traffic Commute Time

Safety

Healthcare

Climate

A majority of the metrics (five of the eight) seemed to correlate with population size, suggesting that the bigger a city’s population is, the lower its quality of life in those metrics.

Here’s a look at the full list of cities included in the study, along with their overall quality of life scores and their metro area populations:

City Quality of Life Index Metro Area Population Adelaide, Australia 212.14 1,355,522 The Hague (Den Haag), Netherlands 204.88 709,388 Perth, Australia 198.37 2,092,649 Zurich, Switzerland 198.14 1,419,621 Basel, Switzerland 197.58 566,503 Brisbane, Australia 196.06 2,472,222 Charlotte, NC, United States 194.31 903,211 Seattle, WA, United States 194.3 762,687 Oklahoma City, OK, United States 192.79 701,266 Austin, TX, United States 192.56 996,147 Geneva, Switzerland 192.15 626,618 Quebec City, Canada 192.11 837,814 Columbus, OH, United States 191.34 929,492 San Diego, CA, United States 188.18 1,402,838 San Antonio, TX, United States 188.14 1,456,069 Copenhagen, Denmark 187.89 1,370,131 San Jose, CA, United States 187.16 1,026,700 Edinburgh, United Kingdom 185.01 548,206 Sydney, Australia 184.52 5,056,571 Melbourne, Australia 183.06 5,150,766 Kansas City, MO, United States 181.28 517,750 Albuquerque, NM, United States 181.09 568,301 Helsinki, Finland 180.21 1,327,762 Vienna, Austria 180.01 1,960,023 Glasgow, United Kingdom 179.79 1,688,907 Gothenburg, Sweden 179.12 624,780 Dubai, United Arab Emirates 178.96 2,964,382 Calgary, Canada 178.34 1,611,475 Amsterdam, Netherlands 178.17 1,165,898 Ottawa, Canada 177.09 1,422,635 Portland, OR, United States 176.92 666,249 Dallas, TX, United States 175.71 1,325,691 Jacksonville, FL, United States 175.25 975,177 Munich, Germany 174.98 1,566,128 Boston, MA, United States 174.52 687,257 Muscat, Oman 174.07 1,622,620 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 173.13 1,539,830 Frankfurt, Germany 173.06 791,232 Vancouver, Canada 172.66 2,631,690 Stuttgart, Germany 172 634,740 Rotterdam, Netherlands 171.72 1,014,675 Milwaukee, WI, United States 171.44 573,700 Edmonton, Canada 171.23 1,518,921 Indianapolis, IN, United States 171.2 901,082 Houston, TX, United States 170.9 2,345,606 Valencia, Spain 170.88 836,857 Tucson, AZ, United States 168.76 547,131 Denver, CO, United States 167.36 738,594 Hamburg, Germany 166.71 1,788,170 Vilnius, Lithuania 165.74 540,775 Oslo, Norway 164.94 1,071,062 Nashville, TN, United States 164.87 707,091 Bristol, United Kingdom 164.74 700,630 Atlanta, GA, United States 163.99 514,457 Berlin, Germany 163.74 3,570,750 Sacramento, CA, United States 163.54 536,635 Washington, DC, United States 162.88 707,109 Queretaro, Mexico 162.06 1,389,302 Stockholm, Sweden 161.54 1,679,050 Auckland, New Zealand 161 1,652,341 Cologne, Germany 160.82 1,136,992 Baltimore, MD, United States 160.36 578,658 Tokyo, Japan 160.27 37,274,000 Belfast, United Kingdom 159.26 638,717 Prague, Czech Republic 158.87 1,318,085 San Francisco, CA, United States 157.57 887,711 Zagreb, Croatia 157.5 684,254 Madrid, Spain 157.33 6,713,557 Porto, Portugal 157.26 1,320,347 Antwerp, Belgium 155.3 1,052,622 Toronto, Canada 155.02 6,312,974 Singapore, Singapore 154.54 6,039,577 Philadelphia, PA, United States 154.13 1,619,355 Montreal, Canada 153.76 4,276,526 Doha, Qatar 153.1 651,799 Phoenix, AZ, United States 151.95 1,640,641 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 150.72 7,538,200 Lisbon, Portugal 150.09 2,986,162 Birmingham, United Kingdom 149.32 2,645,598 Manama, Bahrain 148.96 688,558 Lyon, France 148.34 1,747,575 Las Vegas, NV, United States 148.17 653,533 Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel 147.84 4,343,584 Manchester, United Kingdom 147.47 2,770,434 Riga, Latvia 145.54 624,925 Bursa, Turkey 145.27 2,054,748 Cape Town, South Africa 145.05 4,800,954 Chicago, IL, United States 144.81 2,756,546 Jeddah (Jiddah), Saudi Arabia 144.4 4,780,740 Barcelona, Spain 143.73 5,658,472 Brussels, Belgium 143.12 2,109,631 Genoa, Italy 142.82 675,464 Coimbatore, India 142.77 2,934,621 Hamilton, Canada 142.74 775,751 Bangalore, India 141.67 13,193,035 Dublin, Ireland 140.93 1,255,963 Curitiba, Brazil 140.07 3,770,919 Los Angeles, CA, United States 139.75 3,919,973 Nizhny Novgorod, Russia 139.25 1,252,917 Durban, South Africa 139.09 3,199,329 Islamabad, Pakistan 139 1,198,035 Bologna, Italy 139 811,707 Pune, India 138.28 6,987,077 Taipei, Taiwan 137.81 2,742,379 New York, NY, United States 137.32 8,930,002 Brasilia, Brazil 135.44 4,803,877 Winnipeg, Canada 133.69 832,944 Pretoria, South Africa 133.25 2,739,768 Warsaw, Poland 133.21 1,794,532 Detroit, MI, United States 133.05 624,177 Johannesburg, South Africa 132.58 6,065,354 Izmir, Turkey 131.52 3,056,149 Turin, Italy 131.35 1,798,471 Lviv, Ukraine 129.85 721,383 Poznan, Poland 129.38 525,919 Wroclaw, Poland 128.45 642,497 Guadalajara, Mexico 128.14 5,339,583 Chiang Mai, Thailand 127.81 1,197,931 Sharjah, United Arab Emirates 127.77 1,785,684 Budapest, Hungary 127.23 1,775,207 Ankara, Turkey 126.93 5,309,690 London, United Kingdom 126.14 9,540,576 Monterrey, Mexico 125.76 5,036,535 Campinas, Brazil 125.75 3,384,564 Seoul, South Korea 125.66 9,975,709 Lodz, Poland 124 666,032 Krakow (Cracow), Poland 123.44 769,595 Paris, France 123.02 11,142,303 Sofia, Bulgaria 122.03 1,286,789 Medellin, Colombia 121.78 4,067,758 Montevideo, Uruguay 119.58 1,767,243 Yerevan, Armenia 119.46 1,092,028 San Juan, Puerto Rico 118.97 2,442,512 Florianopolis, Brazil 118.92 1,277,547 Milan, Italy 118.57 3,149,223 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 117.7 8,419,566 Bucharest, Romania 117.58 1,785,294 Kuwait City, Kuwait 116.64 3,238,523 Athens, Greece 115.69 3,153,781 Quito, Ecuador 115.33 1,928,296 Thessaloniki, Greece 115.32 813,793 San Jose, Costa Rica 115.02 1,441,324 Chennai, India 114.51 11,503,293 Amman, Jordan 114.37 2,209,584 Ahmedabad, India 113.04 8,450,228 Hyderabad, India 112.53 10,534,418 Tbilisi, Georgia 112.19 1,080,349 Panama City, Panama 110.94 1,937,963 Rome, Italy 109.98 4,297,877 Belgrade, Serbia 109.82 1,405,192 Kharkiv, Ukraine 109.51 1,423,343 Shenzhen, China 109.11 12,831,330 Baku, Azerbaijan 109.1 2,401,108 Moscow, Russia 108.32 12,640,818 Minsk, Belarus 107.79 2,048,574 Porto Alegre, Brazil 107.74 4,185,488 Belo Horizonte, Brazil 107.2 6,194,292 Kiev (Kyiv), Ukraine 106.88 3,010,209 Odessa (Odesa), Ukraine 106.41 1,007,989 Lahore, Pakistan 106.01 13,541,764 Hong Kong, Hong Kong 103.85 7,643,256 Santiago, Chile 103.1 6,856,939 Skopje, North Macedonia 101.02 605,996 Kolkata, India 99.37 15,133,888 Buenos Aires, Argentina 99.23 15,369,919 Saint Petersburg, Russia 97.91 5,535,556 Dnipro, Ukraine 97.76 946,574 Istanbul, Turkey 96.13 15,636,243 Guatemala City, Guatemala 95.46 3,036,405 Yekaterinburg, Russia 94.29 1,521,136 Hanoi, Vietnam 93.75 5,067,352 Mumbai, India 89.39 20,961,472 Bogota, Colombia 88.27 11,344,312 Tirana, Albania 88.09 511,559 Mexico City, Mexico 85.94 22,085,140 Almaty, Kazakhstan 84.53 1,958,135 Recife, Brazil 83.22 4,220,458 Nairobi, Kenya 81.75 5,118,844 Novosibirsk, Russia 81.71 1,686,236 Cairo, Egypt 81.6 21,750,020 Karachi, Pakistan 79.91 16,839,950 Bangkok, Thailand 79.74 10,899,698 Sao Paulo, Brazil 78.54 22,429,800 Kathmandu, Nepal 78.08 1,521,057 Lima, Peru 77.67 11,044,607 Delhi, India 77.27 32,065,760 Shanghai, China 76.62 28,516,904 Jakarta, Indonesia 74.13 11,074,811 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 70.28 13,634,274 Caracas, Venezuela 69.32 2,956,813 Colombo, Sri Lanka 66.85 625,637 Beirut, Lebanon 66.54 2,433,155 Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam 66.41 9,077,158 Beijing, China 58.96 21,333,332 Tehran, Iran 56.28 9,381,546 Dhaka, Bangladesh 56.18 22,478,116 Lagos, Nigeria 48.22 15,387,639 Manila, Philippines 46.08 14,406,059

It’s worth noting that the negative correlation between the quality of life and population size only appeared in cities above the median population of 1.8 million people, indicating that the size of a city doesn’t appear to impact quality of life until a certain tipping point. Then, above the median, there’s a blatant downward trend.

However, Tokyo is an anomaly—its quality of life is much higher than it’s metropolitan population would predict.

Zooming in on Tokyo

Despite being the world’s largest urban area, Tokyo compares favorably compared to other top megacities across the index. When ranked among the top five megacities, it places in first for Purchasing Power, Safety, Traffic Commute Time, Cost of Living, Healthcare, and Pollution.

What’s so special about Tokyo? One major thing going for the Japanese city is its immaculate public transport system. The city’s transport is so efficient, the city’s rail service once issued a public apology after a train left the station 25 seconds earlier than its scheduled departure.

Another factor that makes Tokyo so livable is its relatively affordable housing, at least compared to other big cities like New York and Hong Kong. This is partly because of the city’s flexible land zoning system, which makes it relatively easy for developers to build housing and mix-use communities.

As our world becomes increasingly more urbanized, and cities around the world continue to increase in size, will they be able to emulate Tokyo’s growth? And if not, what other city design trends and innovations can cities utilize to raise quality of live?

