does-a-city’s-population-size-impact-its-quality-of-life?

City living isn’t everyone’s cup of tea—the world’s most populous cities especially can be hectic, noisy, and busy.

Yet, despite the chaos of urban life, cities offer inhabitants a number of comforts and conveniences that are harder to find in smaller towns. That’s why more people are moving into urban areas around the world.

But do these conveniences reflect in people’s quality of lives?

According to research compiled by Elaine Siu, bigger doesn’t always mean better—at least when it comes to population size. This interactive visualization takes a deep dive into this dataset.

Measuring Quality of Life

Siu uses data from Numbeo’s 2022 Quality of Life Index to compare the quality of life in nearly 200 different cities around the world. For the purposes of this research, Siu used cities with metropolitan area populations of over 500,000.

The index measures quality of life using eight different metrics:

  • Cost of Living
  • Purchasing Power
  • Property Price to Income Ratio
  • Pollution
  • Traffic Commute Time
  • Safety
  • Healthcare
  • Climate

A majority of the metrics (five of the eight) seemed to correlate with population size, suggesting that the bigger a city’s population is, the lower its quality of life in those metrics.

Here’s a look at the full list of cities included in the study, along with their overall quality of life scores and their metro area populations:

City Quality of Life Index Metro Area Population
Adelaide, Australia 212.14 1,355,522
The Hague (Den Haag), Netherlands 204.88 709,388
Perth, Australia 198.37 2,092,649
Zurich, Switzerland 198.14 1,419,621
Basel, Switzerland 197.58 566,503
Brisbane, Australia 196.06 2,472,222
Charlotte, NC, United States 194.31 903,211
Seattle, WA, United States 194.3 762,687
Oklahoma City, OK, United States 192.79 701,266
Austin, TX, United States 192.56 996,147
Geneva, Switzerland 192.15 626,618
Quebec City, Canada 192.11 837,814
Columbus, OH, United States 191.34 929,492
San Diego, CA, United States 188.18 1,402,838
San Antonio, TX, United States 188.14 1,456,069
Copenhagen, Denmark 187.89 1,370,131
San Jose, CA, United States 187.16 1,026,700
Edinburgh, United Kingdom 185.01 548,206
Sydney, Australia 184.52 5,056,571
Melbourne, Australia 183.06 5,150,766
Kansas City, MO, United States 181.28 517,750
Albuquerque, NM, United States 181.09 568,301
Helsinki, Finland 180.21 1,327,762
Vienna, Austria 180.01 1,960,023
Glasgow, United Kingdom 179.79 1,688,907
Gothenburg, Sweden 179.12 624,780
Dubai, United Arab Emirates 178.96 2,964,382
Calgary, Canada 178.34 1,611,475
Amsterdam, Netherlands 178.17 1,165,898
Ottawa, Canada 177.09 1,422,635
Portland, OR, United States 176.92 666,249
Dallas, TX, United States 175.71 1,325,691
Jacksonville, FL, United States 175.25 975,177
Munich, Germany 174.98 1,566,128
Boston, MA, United States 174.52 687,257
Muscat, Oman 174.07 1,622,620
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 173.13 1,539,830
Frankfurt, Germany 173.06 791,232
Vancouver, Canada 172.66 2,631,690
Stuttgart, Germany 172 634,740
Rotterdam, Netherlands 171.72 1,014,675
Milwaukee, WI, United States 171.44 573,700
Edmonton, Canada 171.23 1,518,921
Indianapolis, IN, United States 171.2 901,082
Houston, TX, United States 170.9 2,345,606
Valencia, Spain 170.88 836,857
Tucson, AZ, United States 168.76 547,131
Denver, CO, United States 167.36 738,594
Hamburg, Germany 166.71 1,788,170
Vilnius, Lithuania 165.74 540,775
Oslo, Norway 164.94 1,071,062
Nashville, TN, United States 164.87 707,091
Bristol, United Kingdom 164.74 700,630
Atlanta, GA, United States 163.99 514,457
Berlin, Germany 163.74 3,570,750
Sacramento, CA, United States 163.54 536,635
Washington, DC, United States 162.88 707,109
Queretaro, Mexico 162.06 1,389,302
Stockholm, Sweden 161.54 1,679,050
Auckland, New Zealand 161 1,652,341
Cologne, Germany 160.82 1,136,992
Baltimore, MD, United States 160.36 578,658
Tokyo, Japan 160.27 37,274,000
Belfast, United Kingdom 159.26 638,717
Prague, Czech Republic 158.87 1,318,085
San Francisco, CA, United States 157.57 887,711
Zagreb, Croatia 157.5 684,254
Madrid, Spain 157.33 6,713,557
Porto, Portugal 157.26 1,320,347
Antwerp, Belgium 155.3 1,052,622
Toronto, Canada 155.02 6,312,974
Singapore, Singapore 154.54 6,039,577
Philadelphia, PA, United States 154.13 1,619,355
Montreal, Canada 153.76 4,276,526
Doha, Qatar 153.1 651,799
Phoenix, AZ, United States 151.95 1,640,641
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 150.72 7,538,200
Lisbon, Portugal 150.09 2,986,162
Birmingham, United Kingdom 149.32 2,645,598
Manama, Bahrain 148.96 688,558
Lyon, France 148.34 1,747,575
Las Vegas, NV, United States 148.17 653,533
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel 147.84 4,343,584
Manchester, United Kingdom 147.47 2,770,434
Riga, Latvia 145.54 624,925
Bursa, Turkey 145.27 2,054,748
Cape Town, South Africa 145.05 4,800,954
Chicago, IL, United States 144.81 2,756,546
Jeddah (Jiddah), Saudi Arabia 144.4 4,780,740
Barcelona, Spain 143.73 5,658,472
Brussels, Belgium 143.12 2,109,631
Genoa, Italy 142.82 675,464
Coimbatore, India 142.77 2,934,621
Hamilton, Canada 142.74 775,751
Bangalore, India 141.67 13,193,035
Dublin, Ireland 140.93 1,255,963
Curitiba, Brazil 140.07 3,770,919
Los Angeles, CA, United States 139.75 3,919,973
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia 139.25 1,252,917
Durban, South Africa 139.09 3,199,329
Islamabad, Pakistan 139 1,198,035
Bologna, Italy 139 811,707
Pune, India 138.28 6,987,077
Taipei, Taiwan 137.81 2,742,379
New York, NY, United States 137.32 8,930,002
Brasilia, Brazil 135.44 4,803,877
Winnipeg, Canada 133.69 832,944
Pretoria, South Africa 133.25 2,739,768
Warsaw, Poland 133.21 1,794,532
Detroit, MI, United States 133.05 624,177
Johannesburg, South Africa 132.58 6,065,354
Izmir, Turkey 131.52 3,056,149
Turin, Italy 131.35 1,798,471
Lviv, Ukraine 129.85 721,383
Poznan, Poland 129.38 525,919
Wroclaw, Poland 128.45 642,497
Guadalajara, Mexico 128.14 5,339,583
Chiang Mai, Thailand 127.81 1,197,931
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates 127.77 1,785,684
Budapest, Hungary 127.23 1,775,207
Ankara, Turkey 126.93 5,309,690
London, United Kingdom 126.14 9,540,576
Monterrey, Mexico 125.76 5,036,535
Campinas, Brazil 125.75 3,384,564
Seoul, South Korea 125.66 9,975,709
Lodz, Poland 124 666,032
Krakow (Cracow), Poland 123.44 769,595
Paris, France 123.02 11,142,303
Sofia, Bulgaria 122.03 1,286,789
Medellin, Colombia 121.78 4,067,758
Montevideo, Uruguay 119.58 1,767,243
Yerevan, Armenia 119.46 1,092,028
San Juan, Puerto Rico 118.97 2,442,512
Florianopolis, Brazil 118.92 1,277,547
Milan, Italy 118.57 3,149,223
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 117.7 8,419,566
Bucharest, Romania 117.58 1,785,294
Kuwait City, Kuwait 116.64 3,238,523
Athens, Greece 115.69 3,153,781
Quito, Ecuador 115.33 1,928,296
Thessaloniki, Greece 115.32 813,793
San Jose, Costa Rica 115.02 1,441,324
Chennai, India 114.51 11,503,293
Amman, Jordan 114.37 2,209,584
Ahmedabad, India 113.04 8,450,228
Hyderabad, India 112.53 10,534,418
Tbilisi, Georgia 112.19 1,080,349
Panama City, Panama 110.94 1,937,963
Rome, Italy 109.98 4,297,877
Belgrade, Serbia 109.82 1,405,192
Kharkiv, Ukraine 109.51 1,423,343
Shenzhen, China 109.11 12,831,330
Baku, Azerbaijan 109.1 2,401,108
Moscow, Russia 108.32 12,640,818
Minsk, Belarus 107.79 2,048,574
Porto Alegre, Brazil 107.74 4,185,488
Belo Horizonte, Brazil 107.2 6,194,292
Kiev (Kyiv), Ukraine 106.88 3,010,209
Odessa (Odesa), Ukraine 106.41 1,007,989
Lahore, Pakistan 106.01 13,541,764
Hong Kong, Hong Kong 103.85 7,643,256
Santiago, Chile 103.1 6,856,939
Skopje, North Macedonia 101.02 605,996
Kolkata, India 99.37 15,133,888
Buenos Aires, Argentina 99.23 15,369,919
Saint Petersburg, Russia 97.91 5,535,556
Dnipro, Ukraine 97.76 946,574
Istanbul, Turkey 96.13 15,636,243
Guatemala City, Guatemala 95.46 3,036,405
Yekaterinburg, Russia 94.29 1,521,136
Hanoi, Vietnam 93.75 5,067,352
Mumbai, India 89.39 20,961,472
Bogota, Colombia 88.27 11,344,312
Tirana, Albania 88.09 511,559
Mexico City, Mexico 85.94 22,085,140
Almaty, Kazakhstan 84.53 1,958,135
Recife, Brazil 83.22 4,220,458
Nairobi, Kenya 81.75 5,118,844
Novosibirsk, Russia 81.71 1,686,236
Cairo, Egypt 81.6 21,750,020
Karachi, Pakistan 79.91 16,839,950
Bangkok, Thailand 79.74 10,899,698
Sao Paulo, Brazil 78.54 22,429,800
Kathmandu, Nepal 78.08 1,521,057
Lima, Peru 77.67 11,044,607
Delhi, India 77.27 32,065,760
Shanghai, China 76.62 28,516,904
Jakarta, Indonesia 74.13 11,074,811
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 70.28 13,634,274
Caracas, Venezuela 69.32 2,956,813
Colombo, Sri Lanka 66.85 625,637
Beirut, Lebanon 66.54 2,433,155
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam 66.41 9,077,158
Beijing, China 58.96 21,333,332
Tehran, Iran 56.28 9,381,546
Dhaka, Bangladesh 56.18 22,478,116
Lagos, Nigeria 48.22 15,387,639
Manila, Philippines 46.08 14,406,059

It’s worth noting that the negative correlation between the quality of life and population size only appeared in cities above the median population of 1.8 million people, indicating that the size of a city doesn’t appear to impact quality of life until a certain tipping point. Then, above the median, there’s a blatant downward trend.

However, Tokyo is an anomaly—its quality of life is much higher than it’s metropolitan population would predict.

Zooming in on Tokyo

Despite being the world’s largest urban area, Tokyo compares favorably compared to other top megacities across the index. When ranked among the top five megacities, it places in first for Purchasing Power, Safety, Traffic Commute Time, Cost of Living, Healthcare, and Pollution.

What’s so special about Tokyo? One major thing going for the Japanese city is its immaculate public transport system. The city’s transport is so efficient, the city’s rail service once issued a public apology after a train left the station 25 seconds earlier than its scheduled departure.

Another factor that makes Tokyo so livable is its relatively affordable housing, at least compared to other big cities like New York and Hong Kong. This is partly because of the city’s flexible land zoning system, which makes it relatively easy for developers to build housing and mix-use communities.

As our world becomes increasingly more urbanized, and cities around the world continue to increase in size, will they be able to emulate Tokyo’s growth? And if not, what other city design trends and innovations can cities utilize to raise quality of live?

