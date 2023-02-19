Doing better than the previous government is often enough. Not this time

by Vittorio Ferla
19 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
doing-better-than-the-previous-government-is-often-enough.-not-this-time


Anthony Albanese’s government is using Liberal failure as a justification to quietly remake the country. But that won’t work for every policy area.

Vittorio Ferla

0 comments on “Doing better than the previous government is often enough. Not this time

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: